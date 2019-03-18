Give yourself additional layers of protection w/ Kidde’s Smoke Alarms at $6.50 each (over 35% off)

Amazon is offering the Kidde Battery Operated Smoke Alarm for $6.49 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s over 35% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. I recently added some extra smoke alarms to my house after constructing a new wall inside. A small investment allowed me to add more coverage to my house so I don’t need to worry about not hearing an alarm go off. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

The smoke alarm above runs on 9V batteries. Grab a two-pack for $5 and be ready for when chirping occurs. These Rayovacs are rated as the longest lasting alkaline batteries out there and excel when used in smoke detectors.

Kidde Battery Operated Smoke Alarm features: