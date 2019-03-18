Enjoy fresh ground coffee w/ KRUPS’ burr auto grinder w/ scale: $95 (Reg. $150)

Amazon offers the KRUPS Burr Auto Coffee Grinder with Scale (GX420851) for $94.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $150, this beats the lowest we’ve tracked by $5 and is a new all-time low. If you’re a coffee connoisseur, this type of grinder is a must. It’s automatic and uses its built-in scale to let you know exactly how much coffee you’ve got ready for your next brew. Rated 4.2/5 stars from thousands.

Nomad Base Station

For a more budget-friendly grind, check out the Cuisinart Supreme Grind Automatic Burr Mill for $39 shipped. Though it doesn’t have a built-in scale, it’s a great option for getting your daily fresh coffee fix.

KRUPS Burr Auto Coffee Grinder with Scale features: