Keep an eye on your driveway or yard w/ Ring’s Floodlight Camera + Chime Pro: $209 (Reg. $300)

Amazon is offering its Prime members the Ring Floodlight Camera with Chime Pro Wi-Fi Extender for $209 shipped. Regularly close to $300 when purchased separately, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. Ring’s Floodlight Camera keeps an eye on your driveway or backyard with illumination from its built-in LED lights. Plus, the Ring Chime Pro makes your Wi-Fi reach where it used to not, helping to eliminate dead zones in your Internet’s coverage. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

For a more budget-friendly alternative, the Wyze Cam can keep an eye on your home from the inside for just $26 shipped at Amazon. It’s not weatherproof, and there are no built-in floodlights, but with its IR lens, you can still see in the dark just fine.

Ring Floodlight Camera features:

This bundle includes Floodlight Cam (White) and Chime Pro Wi-Fi Extender. Get alerts when motion is detected, shine a light on blindspots, and sound the siren on suspicious activity. All with an extended network

Floodlight Cam monitors your home in 1080HD video with infrared night vision and Live View—and lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC

Works with Alexa to launch real-time video with your voice

Floodlight Cam requires hardwired installation to weatherproof electrical boxes

Chime Pro boosts Wi-Fi for Ring devices, amplifies alerts and plugs into any standard power outlet

Optional 24/7 professional monitoring is just $10/month and includes Ring Protect Plus—free video storage for up to 60 days—at no cost. No contracts or cancellation fees