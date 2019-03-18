Add Samsung’s AirPrint-enabled B&W Laser AiO Printer to an office at a low of $50 (Reg. $130)

Office Depot is offering the Samsung Xpress Monochrome Laser AiO Printer (SL-M2070W) for $49.99 shipped. That’s $80 off what it’s fetching at Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $7. This AirPrint-compatible printer is capable of printing 21 pages per minute. With a scanner in tow, this all-in-one will also let you make digital copies and quickly print physical ones as well. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of reviewers.

Need color? Have a quick look at HP’s OfficeJet 3830 AiO Printer for $50. You’ll be giving up laser tech, but this isn’t a problem if you use it occasionally to keep ink from drying out. With Apple AirPrint, a touchscreen, and a whole lot more, it’s no wonder this is Amazon’s best-selling printer.

Samsung Xpress Monochrome Laser AiO features: