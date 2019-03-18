Is your Wi-Fi game lacking? These routers provide better wireless Internet to your home from $37

- Mar. 18th 2019 6:52 pm ET

From $37
Amazon offers the Tenda 802.11ac 1.2Gbps Dual Band Smart Wi-Fi Router (AC10U) for $36.99 shipped. Regularly over $50, this is a new all-time low at Amazon and is the best available. If you’re still renting a router from your ISP, or if you’ve still got a router from 2010, this is a great upgrade. With 802.11ac technology, you’ll be able to enjoy your Wi-Fi in all corners of the house without issue. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you need whole-home coverage in a larger abode, check out Google Mesh Wi-Fi 3-pack for $224.99 shipped at Nordstrom. Normally $259, this is just $5 above our last mention and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all year. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Tenda 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router features:

  • Up to 1200Mbps:Stream in 4K on multiple devices and reduce buffering by upgrading to 1200Mbps AC WiFi
  • Gigabit port:ideal for any internet plan and allow you to directly connect your wired devices
  • Sharing with usb port:Find & play your media on DLNA TVs & game consoles.Wirelessly access & share a USB printer
  • Connect 30+devices:provides blazing-fast Wi-Fi to multiple devices all at the same time, and the same speed,over 30+devices
  • Easy setup and app manage:Easily set up and remotely manage your home network,Visitor network management
