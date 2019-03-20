Dick’s Sporting Goods takes up to 50% off Nike, ASICS, adidas, New Balance and more

For a limited time only, the Dick’s Sporting Goods Footwear Flash Sale takes up to 50% off ASICS, Nike, adidas, and more. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $49 or more.
The men’s Nike Epic React Flyknit Sneakers are great for for workouts or casual outings. They’re on sale for $95, which is down from their original rate of $150. For comparison, that’s the lowest rate we’ve seen for this style. They’re available in an array of color options and will look great with jeans, shorts or joggers alike. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- ASICS GEL-Contend 4 Running Shoes $30 (Orig. $70)
- Brooks Adrenaline GTS 18 $75 (Orig. $120)
- Nike Flex Control II Trainers $45 (Orig. $65)
- Nike Epic React Flyknit $95 (Orig. $150)
- PUMA IGNITE Flash evoKNIT $30 (Orig. $80)
Our top picks for women include:
- adidas Cloudfoam Pure Shoes $35 (Orig. $70)
- New Balance Fuel Core Shoes $40 (Orig. $65)
- Nike Tanjun Shoes $45 (Orig. $65)
- Brooks Glycerin 16 Runners $120 (Orig. $150)
- Nike Air Zoom Elevate Trainers $70 (Orig. $100)
adidas, Nike, Jordan & more are an extra 20% off during Eastbay's Flash Sale + free shipping https://t.co/FqsQra9nd0 by @alismithstyle pic.twitter.com/3wwyzwMEN5
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) March 18, 2019