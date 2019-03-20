The Garmin vívomove Sport offers 1-year battery life, tracks activity, and more: $40 (20% off)

Amazon is offering the Garmin vívomove Sport Activity Tracker for $39.99 shipped. That’s about 20% off the typical rate there and is within pennies of the Amazon low. This stylish watch also works as an activity tracker capable of tracking your steps. It syncs with your smartphone and offers 1-year battery life, keeping required charge cables to a minimum. Rated 4+ stars from 55% of reviewers.
If you’re looking for a device that can track heart rate and sleep monitoring, have a look at this $30 Fitness Tracker HR at Amazon. It’s actually a best-seller there, which is not too much of a surprise considering that it also works as a smartwatch with notification support baked right in.
Garmin vívomove Sport Activity Tracker features:
- Easy to use – works right out of the box with no connectivity needed
- Long battery life – up to 1 year of battery life, no re-charging needed
- Tracks steps and move bar – the percent of your daily step goal is always displayed on the watch face so you can easily track the percentage of steps you’ve taken or how far you’ve traveled
- Auto sync – automatically syncs with your mobile device throughout the day with the push of the crown
- Auto step goal – personalized goal each and every day designed to push you to be more active