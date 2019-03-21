Contigo’s Vaccuum-Insulated Shaker Bottle just hit an incredible low of $6 Prime shipped (Reg. $20)

Amazon is offering the Contigo Vaccuum-Insulated Shake & Go Fit Shaker Bottle for $5.75 Prime shipped. Note: it’s currently back-ordered 1-3 weeks but you can still lock in this price. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Matched at Walmart when you opt for in-store pickup or spend more than $35. That’s $14 off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we’ve tracked. This attractive stainless steel bottle vacuum seals to keep cold liquids cool for up to 12 hours. Its screw-on top is leakproof, helping reduce the chance of messy spills. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 75% of reviewers.
Batman fan? You’re in luck because you can nab this Batman Tritan Union Bottle for $6 and have one more way to show off your support for well-known superhero. It sports a wide mouth that fits most ice cubes, allowing you to keep your drink ice cold despite hot summer days.
Contigo Shaker Bottle features:
- BPA-free stainless steel bottle has a rounded bottom and weighted ball to reduce clumps and buildup when mixing shakes and smoothies
- THERMALOCK vacuum insulation maintains cold temperatures for up to 12 hours, improving the taste of post-workout protein shakes and smoothies
- Screw-top leak-proof lid for mess-free shaking and mixing on the go
- Comfortable built-in handle for easy carrying; fits most cup holders
- Volume markings on the inside and outside of bottle ensure accurate recipe measurements