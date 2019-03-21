Makita’s 7-Tool Cordless Combo returns to an Amazon low of $399 shipped (save 20%)

Amazon is offering the Makita 18V 7-Tool Cordless Combo Kit (XT706) for $399 shipped. That’s $100 off the going rate found at retailers like Home Depot and is a match for the previous Amazon low. Whether you’re starting your workshop, adding to it, or want to outfit it with Makita gear, this 7-tool kit is a solid way to go. It includes a hammer drill, impact driver, circular saw, angle grinder, two batteries, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

The kit above comes with two batteries. That’s plenty for most, but can cause some inconveniences if you constantly need to hunt down a battery every time you need to switch tools. Picking up a two additional batteries for $99 is a great way to help solve this as you’ll be able to keep up to four tools powered up at any given time.

Makita 18V 7-Tool Cordless Combo Kit features: