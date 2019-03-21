Makita’s 7-Tool Cordless Combo returns to an Amazon low of $399 shipped (save 20%)

- Mar. 21st 2019 5:01 pm ET

$399
0

Amazon is offering the Makita 18V 7-Tool Cordless Combo Kit (XT706) for $399 shipped. That’s $100 off the going rate found at retailers like Home Depot and is a match for the previous Amazon low. Whether you’re starting your workshop, adding to it, or want to outfit it with Makita gear, this 7-tool kit is a solid way to go. It includes a hammer drill, impact driver, circular saw, angle grinder, two batteries, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

The kit above comes with two batteries. That’s plenty for most, but can cause some inconveniences if you constantly need to hunt down a battery every time you need to switch tools. Picking up a two additional batteries for $99 is a great way to help solve this as you’ll be able to keep up to four tools powered up at any given time.

Makita 18V 7-Tool Cordless Combo Kit features:

The Makita 18-Volt LXT Lithium-Ion Cordless 7-Piece Combo Kit is built for the pro-user who demands a wide range of best-in-class cordless solutions. The XT706 delivers 7 Lithium-Ion cordless tools for drilling, driving, fastening, cutting, grinding, demolition, and more. The XT706 includes a 1/2 in. hammer driver-drill with 480 in. lbs. of Max Torque, a powerful impact driver with a full 1,460 in. lbs. of Max Torque, and a 6-1/2 in. circular saw that will cut 2X material at 45. The kit also includes a recipro saw with a refined crank mechanism that delivers faster blade speed and longer stroke length for more efficient cutting, and a 4-1/2 in. angle grinder with an efficient brushless motor for corded grinding performance without the cord. Additional cordless solutions include a rechargeable flashlight with Xenon bulb. The XT706 includes two 18-Volt LXT Lithium-Ion 3.0Ah batteries, an efficient Rapid Optimum Charger, and tool bag.

$399

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Makita

About the Author