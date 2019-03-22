Apple takes up to $340 off a selection of its certified refurbished Macs, iPads and iPhones

Apple’s certified refurbished products are already a solid way to save on Macs, iPads and iPhones. Now Apple is stepping up the savings, taking up to $340 off a selection of its refurbished devices. One standout for us is on the previous generation 13.3-inch MacBook Pro 3.1GHz/256GB/8GB with Touch Bar in Space Gray for $1,439 shipped. That saves you $260 from the usual price tag and is one of the lowest we’ve seen. Apple’s 2017 MacBook Pro ships with a 3.1GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD plus Retina display and four Thunderbolt 3 ports. You’ll also be covered by Apple’s one-year limited warranty. Shop the entire batch of deals right here.

Don’t forget that Best Buy is offering a variety of discounted Apple gear including iPads, iPhones, MacBooks and more. Shop all of the deals in Best Buy’s latest 3-day sale.

Apple MacBook Pro features:

The Space Gray mid-2017 Apple 13.3″ MacBook Pro is faster and more powerful, yet thin at 0.59″ and lightweight at just 3 lb. This system is powered by a 7th Gen Kaby Lake 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 dual-core processor that features a burst speed of up to 3.1 GHz, while 8GB of 2133 MHz LPDDR3 RAM helps to ensure smooth multitasking and also allows the computer to quickly access frequently-used files and programs.

