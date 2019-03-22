Magazine bundles w/ titles from $3.50/yr: Wired, GQ, ESPN, Dwell, Women’s Health, more

DiscountMags has now launched a big time 4 magazines for $16 bundle sale with free delivery on everything, every month. It includes most of the major titles out there like Wired, Bon Appetit, Dwell, Architectural Digest, Women’s Health, Popular Science, GQ, ESPN and many more. Any time these titles drop to $5 per year it is notable, but at just $4 (or less with larger bundles), this weekend’s sale is certainly worth a closer look. Head below for all the details.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

You are required to purchase 4 titles to redeem the $16 offer ($4/yr. each), but the fifth magazine in your bundle drops to $3.75. The sixth and seventh additions fall to $3.50 each. Only during special promotions and holiday sales do we see prices drop this low. All of these deals are at the current best prices we can find. For example, Wired currently sells for $5 per year at Amazon (usually closer to $!5 or $25) with auto renewal. Also a notable deal, you will want to make sure you manually cancel the subscription if you take the slightly more expensive Amazon route.

While normally DiscountMags excludes some of the premium titles from these bundle offers, there are a pair of particular notable deals here. Dwell and Architectural Digest very rarely drop down to $5 per year these days, never mind $4 or less. So if you have had your eye on either of those two, now’s your chance.

As usual, there are no auto-renewals, no shipping fees and absolutely no sales tax from DiscountMags. All of the titles in your cart can be sent to a separate address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so.

Wired Magazine: