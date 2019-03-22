Polk Audio’s MagniFi One Sound Bar complements your HDTV, drops to $160 shipped (Save $140)

Adorama offers the Polk Audio MagniFi One 240W Dialogue-Enhancing Sound Bar with Subwoofer for $159.99 shipped. Normally selling for $300 at retailers like Crutchfield, that’s good for an over 45% discount and matches our previous mention. For comparison, today’s offer is $10 under the Amazon all-time low. One of the highlights from Polk Audio’s MagniFi One is that its 240W speaker array is tuned for vocal intelligibility thanks to the VoiceAdjust feature. It also touts Dolby Digital 5.1 and 2.0 decoding, Bluetooth connectivity and more. It carries a 3.8/5 star rating from over 150 shoppers.

Don’t forget that the Klipsch’s Reference RSB-11 Sound Bar is still down to its all-time low price at $399 shipped (Reg. $600). This higher-end option brings virtual surround sound and more to the playing field to justify the more premium price tag.

Polk Audio MagniFi One Sound Bar features:

The MagniFi One Sound Bar and Wireless Subwoofer System takes minutes to setup-no more clutter, cables and installation hassles

Exclusive Voice Adjust Technology Dramatically increases vocal intelligibility independent of program material and volume level to provide clean, clear, crisp dialogue

Bluetooth included Delivers quality sound from your smartphone, tablet or other compatible device

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!