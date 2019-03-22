RGBify your mouse w/ Razer’s DeathAdder Chroma for $37 shipped (Reg. $55)

NeweggFlash offers the Razer DeathAdder Chroma RGB Gaming Mouse for $36.99 shipped. Regularly closer to $55 from third-parties at Amazon, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. If you’re looking to upgrade your gaming setup, this mouse would be a great option. Not only does it offer RGB lighting to make it fully personal, but you’ll also get a 10,000 DPI sensor for extremely accurate movements. Rated 4/5 stars from thousands at Amazon.

Don’t forget to pick up AmazonBasics Gaming Mousepad for $7 Prime shipped with your savings. Not only does it help your mouse be more accurate, but it’ll keep your desk cleaner too.

Looking to add RGB to more of your desk? We’re using other Razer peripherals to build the Ultimate RGB Chroma Cave.

Razer DeathAdder Chroma features:

Perfectly designed to fit snugly under your palm, the ergonomic shape of the Razer DeathAdder Chroma gives gamers the most comfortable gaming experience ever, especially during the most testing of battles.

The Razer DeathAdder Chroma is equipped with a 10,000dpi optical sensor. It is capable of mouse movement speeds of up to 200 inches per second and 50g acceleration.

Whether your playing at fast or low speeds, the Deathadder Chroma will always respond onscreen with exacting accuracy and the organic fluidity only possible with an optical sensor.

The Razer DeathAdder Chroma’s sensor is also capable of tracking Z-axis to as low as 1mm on most surfaces including glass table tops. This is perfect for low-sense gamers who want to set tracking to cut-off as soon as they lift their mice.

Chroma lighting with 16.8 million customizable color options Whether you’re in the mood for electric blue, pastel pink, or signature Razer green, you can now illuminate your Razer DeathAdder Chroma’s scroll wheel and Razer logo just the way you want.

