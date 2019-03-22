Upgrade your Apple Watch’s look w/ these genuine leather bands for $5.50 shipped

- Mar. 22nd 2019 5:03 pm ET

0

top4cus (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its Genuine Leather Apple Watch Bands in all sizes and colors for $5.60 Prime shipped when you use the code 7Z8XZZ4W at checkout. Our top pick would be the Civet Brown color in 42/44mm. For comparison, this is regularly around $14 and Apple charges $149 for its first-party bands. If you’ve not picked up any extra bands for your Apple Watch, this is a great time to expand your collection. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Leather Apple Watch band features:

  • Premium cowhide leather with trendy smooth marble pattern which makes your Apple watch looks elegant and special. Exclusively sold in top4cus.
  • This meticulous hand-stitched band is finished with a scratch-resistant coating. comfortable and durable for daily wearing.
  • Fit Size: Fits 6.3”-7.9” (160mm to 200mm) inch wrist, multiple alternative holes and stainless steel buckle for adjustable length.
  • Accurate-upgraded connector matches Apple Watch band perfectly, precisely and securely, easy to install or remove without any hassle.
  • 1 Year Warranty: Provide free replacement or full refund immediately. If you have any problems with your order please contact us for prompt and courteous service. More high-quality products, Please search top4cus on Amazon.

