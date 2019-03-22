Upgrade your Plex server or Time Machine w/ Toshiba’s 4TB HDD for $95, more from $50

Newegg offers the Toshiba X300 4TB 3.5-inch Internal Hard Drive for $94.99 shipped when you use the code EMCTWVV48 at checkout. For comparison, Amazon charges closer to $110 and this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. If you’ve got a NAS or other storage set up at your home, this is a great way to expand it. Plus, you’ll get a 2-year warranty with purchase. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of Amazon shoppers.

