Dell’s Curved 34-inch WQHD USB-C Monitor drops to a low of $664 (Reg. $800), 28″ 4K at $200, more

Dell is offering its Ultrasharp 34-Inch WQHD Curved USB-C Monitor (U3419w) for $663.99 shipped when coupon code SAVE17 has been applied during checkout. That’s $136 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is the first time we’ve seen it go below $799. Features of this monitor are headlined by picture-in-picture support, USB-C connectivity, along with an immersive, curved design. The USB-C input can send up to 90 watts of power to your laptop, making this a fantastic solution for Apple’s top-of-the-line 15-inch MacBook Pro which typically relies on 87. Inputs include 2x HDMI, DisplayPort, 2x USB 3.0 upstream, 4x USB 3.0 downstream, and USB-C. Reviews are still rolling in, but so far they’re great at 4.7/5 stars. Dell monitors are generally well-respected. Check out other monitors on sale below.

