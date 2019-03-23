Dell’s Curved 34-inch WQHD USB-C Monitor drops to a low of $664 (Reg. $800), 28″ 4K at $200, more

Dell is offering its Ultrasharp 34-Inch WQHD Curved USB-C Monitor (U3419w) for $663.99 shipped when coupon code SAVE17 has been applied during checkout. That’s $136 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is the first time we’ve seen it go below $799. Features of this monitor are headlined by picture-in-picture support, USB-C connectivity, along with an immersive, curved design. The USB-C input can send up to 90 watts of power to your laptop, making this a fantastic solution for Apple’s top-of-the-line 15-inch MacBook Pro which typically relies on 87. Inputs include 2x HDMI, DisplayPort, 2x USB 3.0 upstream, 4x USB 3.0 downstream, and USB-C. Reviews are still rolling in, but so far they’re great at 4.7/5 stars. Dell monitors are generally well-respected. Check out other monitors on sale below.
More monitors on sale:
- Asus 28-inch 4K: $200 (Refurb, Orig. $549) | Newegg
- Monoprice 35-inch UWQHD: $400 (Reg. $500) | Monoprice
- w/ code TEAM20
Dell 34-Inch WQHD Curved Monitor features:
- Increased screen curvature improves your field of view, reduces reflections and creates near-uniform visual focus, so you can work comfortably for longer
- Picture-In-Picture (PIP) and Picture-By-Picture (PBP) features enable you to view content from two different computer sources simultaneously.
- With USB-C connectivity you can connect your laptop to the monitor and charge up to 90Wi from a single source, protected by Dell’s built-in surge protection.