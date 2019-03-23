Dell’s Curved 34-inch WQHD USB-C Monitor drops to a low of $664 (Reg. $800), 28″ 4K at $200, more

- Mar. 23rd 2019 9:35 am ET

0

Dell is offering its Ultrasharp 34-Inch WQHD Curved USB-C Monitor (U3419w) for $663.99 shipped when coupon code SAVE17 has been applied during checkout. That’s $136 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is the first time we’ve seen it go below $799. Features of this monitor are headlined by picture-in-picture support, USB-C connectivity, along with an immersive, curved design. The USB-C input can send up to 90 watts of power to your laptop, making this a fantastic solution for Apple’s top-of-the-line 15-inch MacBook Pro which typically relies on 87. Inputs include 2x HDMI, DisplayPort, 2x USB 3.0 upstream, 4x USB 3.0 downstream, and USB-C. Reviews are still rolling in, but so far they’re great at 4.7/5 stars. Dell monitors are generally well-respected. Check out other monitors on sale below.

More monitors on sale:

Dell 34-Inch WQHD Curved Monitor features:

  • Increased screen curvature improves your field of view, reduces reflections and creates near-uniform visual focus, so you can work comfortably for longer
  • Picture-In-Picture (PIP) and Picture-By-Picture (PBP) features enable you to view content from two different computer sources simultaneously.
  • With USB-C connectivity you can connect your laptop to the monitor and charge up to 90Wi from a single source, protected by Dell’s built-in surge protection.

Guides

Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best PC Gaming Deals

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Dell monitor

About the Author