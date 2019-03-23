Keep cool this summer w/ a brand new Dyson Pedestal Fan at $189 shipped (Reg. $270+)

Newegg is offering the Dyson Pedestal Fan (AM08) for $188.99 shipped. This fan typically fetches around $270 at Newegg and even more at Amazon. The lowest we’ve ever tracked for this fan has been around $150 and that was in refurbished condition, this model is brand new, making today’s deal one of the best we’ve seen. Face it, most fans are ugly and loud. This Dyson fan is anything but, with a bladeless design and 35% quieter tech than its previous generation fan. Rated 4+ stars from 65% of reviewers. In case you missed it, Dyson announced several new products this week, you can read all about them here.

Give your fancy pants fan some smarts with this Echo Dot and Amazon Smart Plug Bundle at $40. This is a deal that we recently covered and is an easy way to add voice controls to a fan like this. I use a bedroom fan and each night Alexa turns it on for me.

Dyson Pedestal Fan (AM08) features: