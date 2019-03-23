Enjoy K-Cups or your grounds w/ Hamilton Beach’s FlexBrew connected brewer: $50 (Reg. $90)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Hamilton Beach FlexBrew Connected Single-Serve Coffee Maker (49968) for $49.99 shipped. Regularly around $90, this is the first major drop we’ve tracked and is the best available. This brewer can use either a K-Cup or your own grounds, depending on how you want to roll that morning. If you go the K-Cups route, this brewer supports the HB Connect app which ties into Amazon’s Dash replenish service. What this means is your coffeemaker will tell Amazon when you’re running low on coffee or water filters and have more sent to your house. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
Nomad Base Station
If you’d rather the old fashioned way of just making a single pot of coffee, the Mr. Coffee 12-Cup Coffee Maker is $25 Prime shipped. Though it can’t do single-serve brews, and it’s not connected to Amazon, it’s great for when you’ve got a long day ahead and need as much fuel as you can get.
Hamilton Beach FlexBrew Coffee Maker features:
- The HB Connect app is seamlessly integrated with Amazon Dash Replenishment to track your brewing and automatically reorder single-serve coffee pods and water filters before you run out
- Pick your favorite single-serve coffee pods from Amazon’s wide variety of brands and flavors.
- A single-serve pack holder and grounds brew basket are included.
- Eliminate the need to refill the coffee maker each time you brew.
- In about 3 minutes, FlexBrew makes a strong, great-tasting cup of coffee. And you save energy because rather than heating water continuously, FlexBrew only heats the water when you’re ready to brew.
- Choose from an 8 oz., 10 oz. or 14 oz. brew size. The adjustable cup rest fits a variety of mugs.