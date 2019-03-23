Enjoy K-Cups or your grounds w/ Hamilton Beach’s FlexBrew connected brewer: $50 (Reg. $90)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Hamilton Beach FlexBrew Connected Single-Serve Coffee Maker (49968) for $49.99 shipped. Regularly around $90, this is the first major drop we’ve tracked and is the best available. This brewer can use either a K-Cup or your own grounds, depending on how you want to roll that morning. If you go the K-Cups route, this brewer supports the HB Connect app which ties into Amazon’s Dash replenish service. What this means is your coffeemaker will tell Amazon when you’re running low on coffee or water filters and have more sent to your house. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’d rather the old fashioned way of just making a single pot of coffee, the Mr. Coffee 12-Cup Coffee Maker is $25 Prime shipped. Though it can’t do single-serve brews, and it’s not connected to Amazon, it’s great for when you’ve got a long day ahead and need as much fuel as you can get.

