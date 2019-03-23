MuscleTech or Purely Inspired supplements help you stay fit from $6.50 in today’s Gold Box

- Mar. 23rd 2019 10:09 am ET

From $6.50
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers an assortment of Purely Inspired and MuscleTech supplements from $6.50 Prime shipped. Our top pick would be the 73.7-ounce MuscleTech Phase8 Protein Powder for $21.01 when you check out with subscribe and save. If you don’t want to have to remember to cancel subscribe and save, it’s $22.12. Regularly, you’d expect to pay around $40 for this size and this is one of the lowest prices we’ve tracked historically. If you’re still trying to keep up with your New Year’s resolutions, this is a great way to keep that going. Just remember to cancel subscribe and save within 30 days to avoid being charged full price. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

Don’t forget to put your savings toward a BlenderBottle Classic Loop Top Shaker Bottle for $9 Prime shipped. This makes it easier to enjoy your shake as the bottle allows you to easily blend your powder.

MuscleTech Phase8 Protein Powder features:

  • The primary protein in PHASE8 has the unique ability to release amino acids in your bloodstream for 8 hours after consumption
  • PHASE8 contains protein sources designed to digest at different rates, putting your body in the perfect state for repair and recovery
  • PHASE8 contains high-quality milk-derived protein and has half the fat of the leading competitor
  • PHASE8 was flavored in one of the world’s top flavoring houses by protein flavoring experts in order to taste better than any other protein on the market
  • PHASE8 contains a unique blend of proteins that allows you to take it whenever you need it. Multiple different protein sources supply quick-release, medium-release and slow-digesting proteins
