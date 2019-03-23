Tired of vacuuming? Let a robot clean for you w/ these one-day only deals at $240

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon offers the iRobot Roomba 640 Robot Vacuum for $229.99 shipped. Regularly around $300, this is within $10 of the lowest that we’ve tracked there and is the best available. Robotic vacuums take the monotony out of cleaning. With just the press of a button, this Roomba will pick up around the house for up to 90 minutes before it needs to recharge. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

We also spotted, as part of its Deals of the Day, the ECOVACS DEEBOT 600 App-Controlled Self-Charging Robot Vacuum for $229.99 shipped at Best Buy. Though retailers like Home Depot and Target have it down to $250 right now, it regularly goes for up to $380 at other stores. This vacuum features a 110-minute cleaning time before it has to head back to its base. Plus, it’s smart, meaning you can command it with your voice using Amazon Alexa or your phone. Though this vacuum doesn’t carry the well-known Roomba namesake, it’s a great alternative if you want something with a little more smarts. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

iRobot Roomba 640 Robot Vacuum features: