Take nearly $400 off Apple’s latest 15-inch MacBook Pro at Amazon

- Mar. 24th 2019 12:58 pm ET

Amazon offers Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Pro 2.2GHz/16GB/256GB in both colors for $1,999.99 shipped. That’s good for nearly $400 off and a match of the best we’ve seen. Apple’s latest MacBook Pro delivers a 15-inch Retina display with True Tone technology, Touch Bar and Touch ID, four Thunderbolt 3 ports and up to 10-hours of battery life. Perfect for creating content on-the-go or getting some work done at home.

With your savings, pick up a stylish leather MacBook Pro sleeve and keep your investment safe. This one comes in a variety of finishes with a nice look for any situation.

Apple 15-inch MacBook Pro features:

  • Brilliant Retina display with True Tone technology
  • Touch Bar and Touch ID
  • Radeon Pro 555X or 560X graphics with 4GB of video memory
  • Ultrafast SSD
  • Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • Four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports
  • Up to 10 hours of battery life
