Save up to 80% on New York Time best-selling Kindle eBooks from $2 at Amazon

- Mar. 24th 2019 10:38 am ET

From $2
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 80% off a selection of its New York Times best-selling Kindle eBooks from under $2. A majority of these books would normally fetch you around $10 or so, with many returning to match previous all-time lows or hitting new ones. Today’s deal is a fantastic way to load up your Kindle library with new reads to hold you over through spring. Reviews are stellar across the board, with most being #1 best-sellers alongside garnered 4+ stars ratings from thousands.

Don’t forget that Amazon’s Fire 7 Tablet with Alexa is down to $35 shipped (Reg. $50). Plus, if you’re in search of an affordable way to enjoy your eBooks, Amazon just recently announced its affordable option yet, the All New Kindle.

Hamilton: The Revolution synopsis:

A backstage pass to the groundbreaking, hit musical Hamilton, winner of the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and Eleven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, including the award-winning libretto, behind-the-scenes photos and interviews, and exclusive footnotes from composer-lyricist-star Lin-Manuel Miranda.

