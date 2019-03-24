Dell’s Precision 3520 15.6-inch Mobile Workstation drops to $900 shipped (Save 22%)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon offers the Dell Precision 3520 15.6-inch 2.8GHz/512GB/16GB Mobile Workstation Laptop for $899.99 shipped. That’s good for a 22% discount from the going rate and is one of the lowest we’ve seen. Backed by an NVIDIA Quadro M620 GPU, this laptop is well-equipped to handle a variety of tasks on the go. Its 15.6-inch 1080p display is joined by a 512GB SSD and more. In terms of I/O, you’re looking at a Thunderbolt 3 port, two USB-A inputs and more. A three-year Dell warranty is included as well. While ratings are light on this option, Dell is well-reviewed overall at Amazon.

Dell Precision 3520 Mobile Workstation features:

This product is backed by a 3-Year Dell On-Site Warranty and may arrive in a generic brown or white box.

Get reliable performance from the Intel Core i5-7440HQ 2.8GHz Quad-Core processor

15.6″ LED-backlit IPS Full-HD display with 1920 x 1080 resolution showcases movies and games in stunning clarity

16GB DDR4 memory – For multitasking power, supports up to 32GB

512GB M.2 Solid State Drive has plenty of space to store your digital albums, music library and rich media files

Enhanced viewing with the discrete NVIDIA Quadro M620 with 2GB GDDR5 dedicated graphics memory

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!