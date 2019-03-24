Dell’s Precision 3520 15.6-inch Mobile Workstation drops to $900 shipped (Save 22%)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon offers the Dell Precision 3520 15.6-inch 2.8GHz/512GB/16GB Mobile Workstation Laptop for $899.99 shipped. That’s good for a 22% discount from the going rate and is one of the lowest we’ve seen. Backed by an NVIDIA Quadro M620 GPU, this laptop is well-equipped to handle a variety of tasks on the go. Its 15.6-inch 1080p display is joined by a 512GB SSD and more. In terms of I/O, you’re looking at a Thunderbolt 3 port, two USB-A inputs and more. A three-year Dell warranty is included as well. While ratings are light on this option, Dell is well-reviewed overall at Amazon.
Dell Precision 3520 Mobile Workstation features:
- This product is backed by a 3-Year Dell On-Site Warranty and may arrive in a generic brown or white box.
- Get reliable performance from the Intel Core i5-7440HQ 2.8GHz Quad-Core processor
- 15.6″ LED-backlit IPS Full-HD display with 1920 x 1080 resolution showcases movies and games in stunning clarity
- 16GB DDR4 memory – For multitasking power, supports up to 32GB
- 512GB M.2 Solid State Drive has plenty of space to store your digital albums, music library and rich media files
- Enhanced viewing with the discrete NVIDIA Quadro M620 with 2GB GDDR5 dedicated graphics memory
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!