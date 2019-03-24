No you’re not dreaming, this organic cotton sheet set is down to an all-time low at $64 (Reg. $80)

- Mar. 24th 2019 11:07 am ET

Get this deal
$80 $64
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, HRR Global (100% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its Organic Cotton Four-Piece Queen-sized Bed Sheets Set for $63.99 shipped. Regularly selling for $80, that saves you 20% and drops the price to a new Amazon all-time low. This sheet set is made of certified 100% organic cotton and features a breathable, soft stitching. If you’re asking yourself when the last time you replaced your bed’s sheets, then this deal is must for a cozier night’s sleep. Rated 4.6/5 stars

Be sure to shop the rest of our Home Goods Guide for even more savings on ways to update your home decor and more.

Organic Cotton Queen Bed Sheets Set features:

  • These 100% organic cotton bed sheets set are GOTS Certified (Global Organic Textile Standard) and OEKO TEX Standard 100 assures a bedding that’s nontoxic & chemical-free for your entire family. Enjoy breathable bed sheets which are naturally grown without any pesticides. 
  • Our Sheets are of Sateen construction with extra-long staple organic cotton fiber. If you love the sheen and finish of a luxury hotel sheets then your search ends here, because life’s 33% of time is spent sleeping and that needs to be completely comfortable. 
  • Queen Fitted Sheets have a 16″ drop and 360º of high quality 12mm elastic to fit the mattress all around perfectly ensuring a secure snug fit. Queen Sheet Sets include a Flat Sheet – 91”x 103”, a Fitted Sheet – 60” x 80” x 16” and 2 Pillowcases – 21” x 31”. 
Get this deal
$80 $64

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go