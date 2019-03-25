For $12 Prime shipped, this ceramic box cutter automatically retracts its blade when not in use

Amazon is offering the Slice Auto Retractable Box Cutter with Ceramic Blade for $11.92 shipped. Regularly $20, this beats our last mention and is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked historically. If you’re like me and receive more packages than you’d like to admit, this cutter is a must-have. The built-in ceramic blade will be good for hundreds of packages, and since it auto retracts, there’s no chance of accidentally getting hurt when not in use. Rated 4/5 stars.

For a more versatile option, this #1 best-selling knife from Amazon is a great option. The Tac-Force Tactical Spring Assisted Knife is $8 Prime shipped and not only will help you open a package but offers many other uses.

Slice Box Cutter features:

  • Auto-retractable Blade is safely hidden when not in use (Must Hold Rubberized Slider Button While Cutting)
  • Zirconium Oxide Ceramic Blade with Rounded Tip for Safety = Non-Conductive, Anti-Magnetic, Never Rusts, Chemically Inert (No Oil Coatings) + Stays Sharp Up To 10X Longer Than Steel Blades
  • 1 Slice Ceramic Blade = Up to 20 Metal Blades = Less Blade Changes = Less $$$ = Less Downtime = Less injuries + Simple No Tool Blade Change (Replacement SKU# 10404 or 10408)
  • Ceramic Blade only protrudes 1/2″ – designed primarily for cutting corrugated packaging, foam, vinyl, boxes, cardboard, etc
  • To cut paper and thinner items please try the Slice 00116 Precision Cutter or 00100 Safety Cutter or use the Pointed Blades 10408
  • 1% of Slice sales are donated to fund Autism research at Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital – Stanford University
