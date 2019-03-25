For $12 Prime shipped, this ceramic box cutter automatically retracts its blade when not in use

Amazon is offering the Slice Auto Retractable Box Cutter with Ceramic Blade for $11.92 shipped. Regularly $20, this beats our last mention and is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked historically. If you’re like me and receive more packages than you’d like to admit, this cutter is a must-have. The built-in ceramic blade will be good for hundreds of packages, and since it auto retracts, there’s no chance of accidentally getting hurt when not in use. Rated 4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

For a more versatile option, this #1 best-selling knife from Amazon is a great option. The Tac-Force Tactical Spring Assisted Knife is $8 Prime shipped and not only will help you open a package but offers many other uses.

Slice Box Cutter features: