GoPro’s HERO7 Black w/ SD card shoots 4K60 & has HyperSmooth stabilization: $300 ($400+ value)

ProElectronics via Rakuten offers the GoPro HERO7 Black 4K Action Camera with 32GB SD Card for $299.95 shipped when you use the code PRO54 at checkout. Note: You must be logged into a free Rakuten account to use this code. Normally $400 for the camera itself, this is not only one of the lowest prices we’ve tracked historically for the camera but is the best available for a bundle like this. The GoPro HERO7 Black features 4K recording, HyperSmooth stabilization, Time Warp Video, and more all in an already-waterproofed housing. Rated 3.8/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.
Expand your GoPro’s function with an accessory kit for $22 Prime shipped. It features dozens of products all built to help you get the most out of your new action camera.
GoPro HERO7 Black features:
- HyperSmooth Video Stabilization – HERO7 Black predicts your movements and corrects for camera shake to deliver insanely smooth footage
- Capture super stabilized time lapse videos while you move about a scene. Increase the speed up to 30x to turn longer activities into shareable moments
- Get the best photos automatically. With Super Photo, HERO7 Black intelligently applies HDR, local tone mapping or noise reduction to optimize your shots