Add RGB accent lighting to your house from just $5 Prime shipped w/ these strips

MingerDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its 16.4-inch RGB LED Light Strip with App Control for $10.92 Prime shipped when you use the code AAOOGWTO at checkout. Normally over $25, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. With app control, you can use your iPhone or Android device to change the color of your lights. Plus, there’s a built-in microphone so your illumination can dance to your music. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Forget the app control and extra length and go with Minger’s USB-powered 6.56-foot RGB LED Light Strip for $5.20 Prime shipped when you use the code NJ3BWWVU at checkout. Regularly $13, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Minger RGB LED Strip Light features: