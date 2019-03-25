Panasonic’s 3-Blade Wet/Dry Shaver w/ pop-up trimmer is down to $24 shipped (Reg. $38+)

Newegg Flash is offering the Panasonic 3-Blade Wet/Dry Shaver (ES-SL41-S) for $23.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $60, it can be had for around $38+ on Amazon while it goes for $55 at Walmart. Today’s deal is $1 below our previous mention and the best we can find. Features of this 3-blade wet-dry shaver include stainless-steel Arc foils, a cordless, fully waterproof design, a pop-up trimmer and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of Amazon customers. More details below.

While this model might not be as modern looking, it has just about all the same main features as this Braun Series 9 Wet/Dry Shaver that is on sale at $100 off today. You won’t get the SmartPlug charging, but it is also a fraction of the price. And it’s not all about you all the time, so make sure you keep your furry friend looking fresh too with these professional hair clippers for $11 (Save $15).

