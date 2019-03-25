Panasonic’s 3-Blade Wet/Dry Shaver w/ pop-up trimmer is down to $24 shipped (Reg. $38+)

Newegg Flash is offering the Panasonic 3-Blade Wet/Dry Shaver (ES-SL41-S) for $23.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $60, it can be had for around $38+ on Amazon while it goes for $55 at Walmart. Today’s deal is $1 below our previous mention and the best we can find. Features of this 3-blade wet-dry shaver include stainless-steel Arc foils, a cordless, fully waterproof design, a pop-up trimmer and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of Amazon customers. More details below.

While this model might not be as modern looking, it has just about all the same main features as this Braun Series 9 Wet/Dry Shaver that is on sale at $100 off today. You won’t get the SmartPlug charging, but it is also a fraction of the price. And it’s not all about you all the time, so make sure you keep your furry friend looking fresh too with these professional hair clippers for $11 (Save $15).

Panasonic 3-Blade Wet/Dry Shaver:

3-blade cutting system delivers a quick, smooth shave

Stainless-steel foils follow facial contours for closeness and comfort

Pivoting shaver head glides effortlessly over face, chin, jaw and neck

Linear motor maintains peak performance throughout battery life

Use dry or in the shower with wet/dry convenience

100% washable — cleans in seconds under running water

Built-in pop-up trimmer, charging stand included

