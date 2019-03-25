World Market’s Dining Event takes 30% off all furniture with deals from $56: tables, chairs, more

World Market takes 30% off all regular-price dining furniture with code DINING30 at checkout. Plus, receive free shipping on orders of $250 or more. A standout from this sale is the Wood Leona Farmhouse Dining Bench that’s available for $196. For comparison, this bench was originally priced at $280. It look wonderful paired with the Two Tone Wood Dominck Dining Table, which is also on sale for $490. A bench is perfect for kids or during family gatherings to fit more people. Plus, benches are very trendy right now and can be used in an entryway or in a kids’ room, too. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks from World Market include:
- Two Tone Wood Dominick Extension Dining Table $490 (Orig. $700)
- Set of 2 Leather Molded Chairs $280 (Orig. $400)
- Graywash Bistro Dining Bench $150 (Orig. $300)
- Wood Leona Farmhouse Dining $196 (Orig. $280)
- Rustic Java Greyson Storage Cabinet $350 (Orig. $500)
- Natural Linen Upholstered Stools $56 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
