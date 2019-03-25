World Market’s Dining Event takes 30% off all furniture with deals from $56: tables, chairs, more

World Market takes 30% off all regular-price dining furniture with code DINING30 at checkout. Plus, receive free shipping on orders of $250 or more. A standout from this sale is the Wood Leona Farmhouse Dining Bench that’s available for $196. For comparison, this bench was originally priced at $280. It look wonderful paired with the Two Tone Wood Dominck Dining Table, which is also on sale for $490. A bench is perfect for kids or during family gatherings to fit more people. Plus, benches are very trendy right now and can be used in an entryway or in a kids’ room, too. Find the rest of our top picks below.

