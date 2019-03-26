Tuesday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Foot Locker, J.Crew, Target’s Home Sale, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Foot Locker spruces up your kicks with Nike, adidas, ASICS & more: 20% off orders of $99+
- 6PM Spring Cleaning Event takes up to 75% off The North Face, Oakley, Sorel & more
- Macy’s discounts a selection of Under Armour apparel and accessories, with prices starting from $9
- Finish Line is currently offering the Nike Men’s Renew Rival Running Shoes for $40
- GapFit’s on-trend All Elements Fleece Joggers are marked down to $42 (Reg. $70)
Casual and Formalwear |
- Rockport March Madness sale offers up to 70% off + grab two pairs of shoes for $89 shipped
- Lands’ End Spring Break Event takes 40% off warm-weather shorts, swim, dresses & more
- J.Crew’s Spring Pop Up Sale cuts 40% off your purchase including sale styles from $18
- Jos. A. Bank’s Super Tuesday Sale is back with up to 70% off suits, pants, outerwear & more
- Nordstrom Rack’s Tommy Bahama Sale offers deals from $25 on spring & summer styles
Home Goods and more |
- Bosch 18V Drill Kit includes a battery plus charger for $75 (Reg. $99, Amazon all-time low)
- Target Home Stock Up Sale offers furniture, bedding, towels & much more from $9
- Make smoothies for the whole family w/ Ninja’s Mega 72-oz. Blender at $120 (Reg. $160+)
- Find dog food, grooming tools, and other puppy essentials at up to 30% off in today’s Gold Box
- Let Roborock’s laser-guided S5 Robot Vacuum handle the dirty work at $415.50 (Reg. $570)