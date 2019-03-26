Blu-rays from $5: Transformers 5-movie Collection, Marry Poppins Returns, more

Amazon offers the 5-movie Transformers Collection for $29.99 shipped. Upgrade to 4K at $49.99 shipped. Regularly up to $60, both prices are the lowest that we’ve tracked historically and are the lowest available. If you’ve missed a Transformers movie, this is one of the best ways to see them all. Not only will you get either the Blu-ray or 4K copy, but also a digital version to watch anywhere. Plus, if you set up Movies Anywhere, you’ll be able to watch them on iTunes, Amazon Prime, or your other favorite video streaming service. Rated 4/5 stars.
Other Blu-rays on sale:
- Blade Runner: The Final Cut: $5 (Reg. $8)
- Billy Madison/Happy Gilmore: $9 (Reg. $15)
- Batman Collection: $10 (Reg. $16)
- Mission: Impossible – Fallout: $13 (Reg. $20)
- Pixar Short Films Collection: $18 (Reg. $25)
- Back to the Future Trilogy: $18 (Reg. $30)
- 25th Anniversary
- Illumination Presents: 3-Movie Collection: $21 (Reg. $30)
- Despicable Me/Despicable Me 2/Despicable Me 3
- Marry Poppins Returns: $25 (Reg. $30)
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World: $27 (Reg. $40)
Transformers:
From director Michael Bay and executive producer Steven Spielberg comes a thrilling battle between the heroic Autobots and the evil Decepticons. When their epic struggle comes to Earth, all that stands between the Decepticons and ultimate power is a clue held by young Sam Witwicky (Shia LaBeouf). Sam and Bumblebee, his robot disguised as a car, are in a heart-pounding race against an enemy unlike anything anyone has seen before.
