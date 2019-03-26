Blu-rays from $5: Transformers 5-movie Collection, Marry Poppins Returns, more

- Mar. 26th 2019 5:54 pm ET

From $5
Amazon offers the 5-movie Transformers Collection for $29.99 shipped. Upgrade to 4K at $49.99 shipped. Regularly up to $60, both prices are the lowest that we’ve tracked historically and are the lowest available. If you’ve missed a Transformers movie, this is one of the best ways to see them all. Not only will you get either the Blu-ray or 4K copy, but also a digital version to watch anywhere. Plus, if you set up Movies Anywhere, you’ll be able to watch them on iTunes, Amazon Prime, or your other favorite video streaming service. Rated 4/5 stars.

Other Blu-rays on sale:

Transformers:

From director Michael Bay and executive producer Steven Spielberg comes a thrilling battle between the heroic Autobots and the evil Decepticons. When their epic struggle comes to Earth, all that stands between the Decepticons and ultimate power is a clue held by young Sam Witwicky (Shia LaBeouf). Sam and Bumblebee, his robot disguised as a car, are in a heart-pounding race against an enemy unlike anything anyone has seen before.

From $5

