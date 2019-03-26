Elevate your iMac w/ Halter’s Acrylic Riser for $19.50 shipped at Amazon (50% off)

Super Deal (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the Halter Acrylic iMac/Monitor Riser for $19.49 shipped. That’s around $20 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. If you’re anything like me, neck strain is a problem when using a computer for long periods of time. The good news is that you may be able to reduce strain by elevating your monitor. An added perk is that you’ll be able to slide most keyboards and mice underneath to keep things looking tidy once you’ve wrapped up your day. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Not a fan of the acrylic design above? Take a peek at this $15 alternative to see if it is more to your liking. While it may be smaller, it makes up for that with a built in tablet or phone holder. The height is easily adjustable, allowing you to find the perfect configuration for your needs.

Acrylic Monitor Stand Riser features: