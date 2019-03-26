Prepare paella perfectly with this Lodge 15-inch Carbon Steel Skillet for $35 (Reg. up to $95)

Amazon offers the Lodge 15-inch Pre-Seasoned Carbon Steel Skillet for $35.04 shipped. Also at Walmart. It goes for around $44 at Home Depot, while Bed Bath & Beyond charges $80, and Williams-Sonoma sells it for an outstanding $95. It had been on sale for as much as $50 at Amazon, and today’s deal is one of the best we’ve tracked there. It’s constructed of 12 gauge carbon steel and is perfect for making paella. Over 1,000 shoppers have rated it 4.1/5 stars.

If you’ve never made paella, or have yet to find that perfect recipe for it, check out Amazon’s assortment of cookbooks for this popular Spanish dish.

Lodge 15-inch Pre-Seasoned Carbon Steel Skillet: