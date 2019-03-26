Prepare paella perfectly with this Lodge 15-inch Carbon Steel Skillet for $35 (Reg. up to $95)

Amazon offers the Lodge 15-inch Pre-Seasoned Carbon Steel Skillet for $35.04 shipped. Also at Walmart. It goes for around $44 at Home Depot, while Bed Bath & Beyond charges $80, and Williams-Sonoma sells it for an outstanding $95. It had been on sale for as much as $50 at Amazon, and today’s deal is one of the best we’ve tracked there. It’s constructed of 12 gauge carbon steel and is perfect for making paella. Over 1,000 shoppers have rated it 4.1/5 stars.
If you’ve never made paella, or have yet to find that perfect recipe for it, check out Amazon’s assortment of cookbooks for this popular Spanish dish.
Lodge 15-inch Pre-Seasoned Carbon Steel Skillet:
Made of 12 gauge carbon steel it is brutally tough and takes high heat for browning and searing. It maintains very low and very high temperatures, making the pan a highly effective and versatile cooking piece. This 15-inch paella-style skillet is constructed of carbon steel so it takes well to high heat. Each skillet is factory seasoned with natural soy bean oil. This easy release oil finish improves with use.