Are you the family tech guru? Be ready to fix any issue w/ a 76-in-1 repair kit for $17.50

ORIA Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its 76-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Repair Kit for $17.39 Prime shipped when you use the code HA11BLBLOR at checkout. Regularly closer to $30, this is one of the lowest prices we’ve tracked historically and is the best available. I personally own two of these kits and find them perfect for when I’m building a computer, fixing a laptop, or replacing the screen on an iPhone. Plus, the included extras like tweezers and spudgers make it simple to pick up or pry open just about anything. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
Don’t forget about the Bosch 41-Piece Drill and Drive Bit Set for $9 Prime shipped if you’re working on larger projects like home improvement tasks.
ORIA 76-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Kit features:
- Package included 76-in-1 magnetic screwdriver set, update 2 bits for iPhone 7, utility knife, Anti-Static Wrist Strap, Anti Static tweezers, SIM card ejector pin and LCD Suction Cup, Triangle plectrum, plastic spudgers, metal spudger, stainless steel Ruler.
- High Quality and Well Perform: These durable screwdriver bits are made of CRV steel, whose hardness can reach to HRC52 56, guarantee for long time use
- Widely Use: Perfect repairing tools for iPad, iPhone, Tablets, Laptops, PC, Smartphones, Watches, Glasses, Camera PS4/Xbox controller and Other Electronic Devices
- Ergonomic Design: The unique driver is skid proof as well as antistatic, which makes it be held more easily and safer for a long time.
- Well Organized Nylon Bag Pack: Easy to carry and store it at home or work.