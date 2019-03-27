Wednesday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: adidas End of Season Sale, Express, Roomba, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- adidas End of Season Sale revamps your footwear & apparel with up to 30% off + free shipping
- Today only, Eddie Bauer takes an extra 60% off clearance with deals from just $4
- Joe’s New Balance Run & Walk Sale takes up to 50% off shoes that will get you moving from $42
- QALO’s on-trend silicone rings are an extra 20% off with clearance styles from just $4
- Nordstrom offers the adidas Originals Big Logo Backpack for $30 shipped (Reg. $50)
Casual and Formalwear |
- Express offers 40% off sitewide to refresh your spring wardrobe with deals from $18
- Fossil’s Spring Sale offers up to 40% off all sale styles: watches, accessories, more
- Brooks Brothers has deals from $39 with 25% off sale items during its Wardrobe Even
- Vera Bradley takes an extra 30% off sale items including handbags, backpacks, luggage and more
- Charles Tyrwhitt Spring Specials offers 25% off orders of $300 or 20% off sitewide with code SPRING25
Home Goods and more |
- Timbuk2’s Medium Co-Pilot Luggage w/ MacBook pocket drops to $120 at Amazon (Reg. $140)
- Stock up on cat food and toys from $5 in today’s Gold Box sale (35% off)
- You might as well give this Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker a shot at just $10 (Reg. up to $20)
- Urban Outfitters Home Flash Sale takes up to 50% off bedding & furniture, today only
- The Roomba 890 Robot Vac works w/ Alexa or Assistant to clean your home: $350 ($100 off)