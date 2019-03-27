The Nest 3rd Gen Thermostat + Google Home Mini return to $190 shipped ($250 value)

Altatac via Rakuten is offering the Nest 3rd Generation Learning Thermostat with Google Home Mini for $189.97 shipped when coupon code ALT33 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s around $60 off the typical value for these items, with the thermostat normally fetching $200+ at Amazon and Google Home Mini going for around $50 these days. Today’s deal is a match for our last mention. Without question, adding a smart thermostat to my home has contributed to climate that is much easier to manage. I really love being able to tweak it using voice and this combo will let you do the same. Both products are rated 4+ stars.

Looking for a HomeKit compatible thermostat? The $152 ecobee3 lite Smart Thermostat is definitely worth your attention then. Like Nest, this solution can be controlled anywhere and has smarts built-in to save you money over time. With support for HomeKit, Alexa, Assistant, Cortana and more, the ecobee3 doesn’t care which ecosystem you prefer.

Nest 3rd Generation Learning Thermostat features: