The Nest 3rd Gen Thermostat + Google Home Mini return to $190 shipped ($250 value)

Altatac via Rakuten is offering the Nest 3rd Generation Learning Thermostat with Google Home Mini for $189.97 shipped when coupon code ALT33 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s around $60 off the typical value for these items, with the thermostat normally fetching $200+ at Amazon and Google Home Mini going for around $50 these days. Today’s deal is a match for our last mention. Without question, adding a smart thermostat to my home has contributed to climate that is much easier to manage. I really love being able to tweak it using voice and this combo will let you do the same. Both products are rated 4+ stars.
Looking for a HomeKit compatible thermostat? The $152 ecobee3 lite Smart Thermostat is definitely worth your attention then. Like Nest, this solution can be controlled anywhere and has smarts built-in to save you money over time. With support for HomeKit, Alexa, Assistant, Cortana and more, the ecobee3 doesn’t care which ecosystem you prefer.
Nest 3rd Generation Learning Thermostat features:
- Nest introduces the 3rd generation Nest Learning Thermostat. With four beautiful colors to choose from and an easy to read display, this thermostat will help make your home not only smart but energy efficient. With just a few manual adjustments, the Nest Thermostat can learn your habits and start to save you money by automatically adjusting the temperature.Range- Up to 50 feet away from your Nest Thermostat. Range can vary depending on your home’s construction, wireless interference and other factors
- The Nest Thermostat does something new. It’s called Farsight, and it lights up to show you the temperature, weather or time. You can even choose a digital or analog clock face. Farsight is big and bright on the beautiful display – you can see it from across the room.