For $599, Acer’s Swift 3 laptop packs a quad-core processor w/ 9-hour battery life, more from $380

- Apr. 1st 2019 5:05 pm ET

0

Amazon offers the Acer Swift 3 Laptop with 2.2GHz Ryzen 7/8GB/256GB for $599 shipped. Regularly $740, this is $1 below its previous best price and is the lowest available. This laptop features a quad-core processor and a 2GB dedicated graphics card, giving you enough power to get through any activity you throw at it. Plus, the 256GB SSD will give you speedy boot times. Rated 4/5 stars. Head below for more laptops on sale.

Nomad Base Station

Other laptops on sale:

  • HP 15″ laptop: $380 (Reg. $500) | Rakuten
    • Must be logged in
    • w/ code CCT59
  • Dell Vostro 15: $599 (Reg. $929) | Dell
    • w/ code VOSTROSAVE330
    • 2.7GHz i7/8GB/256GB
    • GeForce 940M 4GB GPU
    • Windows 10 Pro
  • ASUS ZenBook 14: $810 (Reg. $1,100) | Newegg
    • 1.8GHz i7/8GB/256GB
    • MX150 2GB GPU
  • ASUS ROG Strix Hero II: $950 (Reg. $1,500) | Walmart
    • 2.2GHz i7/8GB/256GB
    • GTX 1060 6GB GPU
    • 144Hz Display

Acer Swift 3 features:

  • AMD Ryzen 7 2700U Quad-Core Processor (Up to 3.8GHz)
  • AMD Radeon RX 540 with 2 GB of dedicated GDDR5 VRAM
  • 15.6″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS Widescreen LED-backlit Display with Corning Gorilla Glass
  • 8GB DDR4 Onboard Memory & 256GB SSD
  • Up to 9-hours of battery life

