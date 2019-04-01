For $599, Acer’s Swift 3 laptop packs a quad-core processor w/ 9-hour battery life, more from $380

Amazon offers the Acer Swift 3 Laptop with 2.2GHz Ryzen 7/8GB/256GB for $599 shipped. Regularly $740, this is $1 below its previous best price and is the lowest available. This laptop features a quad-core processor and a 2GB dedicated graphics card, giving you enough power to get through any activity you throw at it. Plus, the 256GB SSD will give you speedy boot times. Rated 4/5 stars. Head below for more laptops on sale.

Other laptops on sale:

HP 15″ laptop: $380 (Reg. $500) | Rakuten Must be logged in w/ code CCT59

(Reg. $500) | Rakuten Dell Vostro 15: $599 (Reg. $929) | Dell w/ code VOSTROSAVE330 2.7GHz i7/8GB/256GB GeForce 940M 4GB GPU Windows 10 Pro

(Reg. $929) | Dell ASUS ZenBook 14: $810 (Reg. $1,100) | Newegg 1.8GHz i7/8GB/256GB MX150 2GB GPU

(Reg. $1,100) | Newegg ASUS ROG Strix Hero II: $950 (Reg. $1,500) | Walmart 2.2GHz i7/8GB/256GB GTX 1060 6GB GPU 144Hz Display

(Reg. $1,500) | Walmart

Acer Swift 3 features:

AMD Ryzen 7 2700U Quad-Core Processor (Up to 3.8GHz)

AMD Radeon RX 540 with 2 GB of dedicated GDDR5 VRAM

15.6″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS Widescreen LED-backlit Display with Corning Gorilla Glass

8GB DDR4 Onboard Memory & 256GB SSD

Up to 9-hours of battery life

