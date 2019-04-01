Add up to 33-feet of smart RGB lighting to your home w/ these strips from $15 Prime shipped

MingerDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its Govee 32.8-Ft. Waterproof RGB LED Light Strip for $34.99 shipped when you use the code KEJAU8LM at checkout. Regularly $50, this is 30% off the going rate and is the best available. This strip gives you twice the length of normal options, allowing you to illuminate your entire kitchen or bedroom with a single outlet. Plus, it’s compatible with Amazon’s Alexa or Google’s Assistant voice service for each commands. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If you’d rather save a buck and get a strip closer to 10-feet, Minger via Amazon also has you covered with this model for $14.84 Prime shipped when you use the code JRBC4UQK at checkout. Regularly $27, this strip is also smartphone controlled and works with Alexa or Assistant.

For those in the market for RGB LED light bulbs to retrofit the rest of your home, we’ve got some great options from $13 Prime shipped with models from Philips Hue and more. If you’d rather just get simple white smart bulbs, we also have those for just $8 Prime shipped.

Govee 32.8-Ft. LED Light Strip features:

Use simple conversation starters to turn your lights on and off, make them brighter and swap them to your favorite color, currently compatible with Alexa,Google Assistance

Take complete control of your lighting with Govee Home APP; Remote control allows you turn on/off the led strip lights from anywhere; Timer function of the wifi controller make you wake up at your favorite color, keep you on Schedule. Note: Please kindly close to the control box as soon as possible when connecting wifi.

Designed with music syne function, the color of the led strip lights color will change color according to music rhythm. Create romance, relaxation, party ambiance with Music and Mic function;

Unique design RGB LED light strip, a variety of colors and brightness can be changed, Extend the beauty and elegance of colorful throughout your entire home.

RGB LED light strip can be used for decorating your dining room, bed room, upstairs, kitchen, porch, desk, and living rooms, especially great for holidays and events like Christmas, Halloween,Parties, and more. It is a great gift for your family and friends