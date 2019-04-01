Old Navy’s In the Family Event offers 40% off sitewide + free shipping w/ $25

- Apr. 1st 2019 4:59 pm ET

40% off
0

The Old Navy In the Family Event takes 40% off sitewide with promo code STYLE at checkout. Free shipping applies on orders over $25, which is a drop from the normal $50 minimum.

The men’s Relaxed Slim Pull-On Anytime Chinos were designed to be comfortable and stylish. They’re on sale for $22, which is down from the original rate of $22. Pair these chinos with the Mixed-Fabric Slip-On Sneakers that are also marked down from $13.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

40% off

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Old Navy

Old Navy

About the Author