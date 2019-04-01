Old Navy’s In the Family Event offers 40% off sitewide + free shipping w/ $25

The Old Navy In the Family Event takes 40% off sitewide with promo code STYLE at checkout. Free shipping applies on orders over $25, which is a drop from the normal $50 minimum.
The men’s Relaxed Slim Pull-On Anytime Chinos were designed to be comfortable and stylish. They’re on sale for $22, which is down from the original rate of $22. Pair these chinos with the Mixed-Fabric Slip-On Sneakers that are also marked down from $13.
Our top picks for men include:
- Faux-Suede Lace-Up Chukkas $30 (Orig. $50)
- Built-In Flex Blazer $42 (Orig. $80)
- Straight Built-In Flex Ultimate Pants $27 (Orig. $45)
- Mixed-Fabric Slip-On Sneakers $13 (Orig. $30)
- Relaxed Slim Pull On Anytime Chinos $22 (Orig. 37)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Square-Neck Button-Front Midi Dress $30 (Orig. $50)
- Mid-Rise Button-Fly Raw-Edge Ankle Jeans $24 (Orig. $40)
- Faux-Patent Low-Heel Sandals $21 (Orig. $35)
- Embroidered Daisy-Print Field Jacket $30 (Orig. $50)
- Bouclé Wrap-Back Tie-Belt $24 (Orig. $40)
- …and even more deals…
GAP Factory cuts up to 70% off sitewide + an extra 20% off your order, styles from $16 https://t.co/PM06zlf1SU by @alismithstyle pic.twitter.com/G5UXES7emm
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) April 1, 2019