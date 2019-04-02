Avoid costly writing errors with a WhiteSmoke subscription for $67

Making mistakes is a natural part of the writing process, but spotting the errors can be tricky. WhiteSmoke Writing Assistant offers a helping hand by checking your grammar, spelling, punctuation, and style. Right now, you can get a lifetime Premium service for $67.15 (Orig. $399.95) at 9to5Toys Specials with limited time promo code: MADNESS15.

You can think of WhiteSmoke as your personal editor. While you type, the app automatically checks your work. If you make a mistake, the software highlights the fault and suggests the fix.

WhiteSmoke is available as a browser extension and as a standalone desktop app. The extension allows you to check anything you write on the web — useful for Gmail users and prolific tweeters. Meanwhile, the desktop version works seamlessly with Microsoft Word and Outlook.

Along with spelling and grammar, WhiteSmoke can pick up problems with your punctuation and style. The app can also check your work for plagiarism, using a huge database for comparison, and the built-in translator works with 50 different languages.

Order now for $67.15 to get lifetime access to WhiteSmoke, saving 80% on the regular price with promo code: MADNESS15.