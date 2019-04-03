Pottery Barn’s Mega Deals offer 20% to 60% off furniture, decor & more from $15 shipped

Today only, Pottery Barn’s Mega Deals offer 20% to 60% off furniture, bedding, decor and more. Receive free delivery with code FREESHIP at checkout (furniture excluded). The Gingham Stripe Reversible Throw Blanket in Gray is on sale for $15, which is down from its original rate of $39. This throw blanket is perfect for spring and would look great over a bed, couch or chair. It’s lightweight, which is perfect for cool summer nights, and also machine washable. Even better, you can monogram the throw for a personalized touch. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

The most notable deals from Pottery Barn include: