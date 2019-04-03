Pottery Barn’s Mega Deals offer 20% to 60% off furniture, decor & more from $15 shipped

Today only, Pottery Barn’s Mega Deals offer 20% to 60% off furniture, bedding, decor and more. Receive free delivery with code FREESHIP at checkout (furniture excluded). The Gingham Stripe Reversible Throw Blanket in Gray is on sale for $15, which is down from its original rate of $39. This throw blanket is perfect for spring and would look great over a bed, couch or chair. It’s lightweight, which is perfect for cool summer nights, and also machine washable. Even better, you can monogram the throw for a personalized touch. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
The most notable deals from Pottery Barn include:
- Lorraine Extending Dining Table $1,749 (Orig. $2,399)
- Air Rolling Kitchen Island $209 (Orig. $349)
- Linden Wood Paneled Nightstand $419 (Orig. $599)
- Wingate Rattan Swivel Chair $479 (Orig. $599)
- Queen Washed Cotton Duvet Cover $64 (Orig. $129)
- Eliza Floor Mirror $384 (Orig. $549)
- Gingham Stripe Reversible Throw $15 (Orig. $39)
- …and even more deals…
