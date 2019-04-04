Clarks Spring Favorites Event takes 20% off sneakers, dress shoes, boots & more + free shipping

Clarks takes 20% off spring favorites with code APRIL at checkout. Select UPS SurePost at checkout to receive free delivery. A standout from this sale is the men’s Triken Run Sports Shoes that are available for $72 and originally were priced at $100. These shoes are a great option for spring and will look wonderful with shorts, khakis or jeans alike. Plus, their cushioned footbed will promote all-day comfort. A similar option for women is the SoopaSFT. 01 Sports Shoes that are also on sale for $80 and originally were priced at $100. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Tilden Plain Toe Oxford $64 (Orig. $90)
- Reazor Edge Black Leather Loafers $80 (Orig. $100)
- Komuter Walk Tan Shoes $80 (Orig. $100)
- Triken Run Sports Shoes $72 (Orig. $100)
- Clarksdale Gobi Boots $136 (Orig. $170)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Step Glow Slip Sneaker $64 (Orig. $90)
- SoopaSFT. 01 Sport Shoes $80 (Orig. $100)
- Clarksdale Arlo Booties $128 (Orig. $160)
- Ellis Amber Leather Booties $144 (Orig. $180)
- Spiced Poppy Black Leather Sandals $80 (Orig. $100)
- …and even more deals…
Sperry Outlet's Spring Sale offers prices from $30 + free shipping: sneakers, boat shoes, more https://t.co/6PRXvJdCzB by @alismithstyle pic.twitter.com/9SZdUso0Rn
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) April 3, 2019