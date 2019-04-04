Prepare up to 7 eggs your favorite way w/ this countertop cooker for just $12 Prime shipped

- Apr. 4th 2019 5:44 pm ET

Amazon offers the Hamilton Beach 7 Egg Cooker with Built-In Timer and Poaching Tray (25500) for $11.99 Prime shipped. Regularly closer to $20, and still going for $17 at Walmart, this is within $0.50 of its all-time low at Amazon and is the best available. This machine cooks up to 7 eggs at one time however you’d like. Whether you want hard-boiled, medium, soft and even poached eggs, this is a quick and easy way to make enough for the whole family. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Don’t forget to pick up a KitchenAid Egg Slicer for $7 Prime shipped. This will let you make egg salad with ease, and make cleanup a breeze.

Hamilton Beach Egg Cooker features:

  • Perfect Eggs. Makes perfectly cooked eggs, and includes measuring cup, egg piercing tool, poaching tray.
  • Enough for A Crowd. Cook up to 7 eggs at a time for breakfast, meal prepping, egg salad and more.
  • Versatile. Designed to make eggs a variety of ways, including hard-boiled, medium, soft and even poached.
  • Easy to Use. Ready timer with tone to let you know when eggs are done. Ready in six to eight minutes.
  • Convenient. Simplifies and shaves time off making batches of hard-boiled eggs and poached eggs.
  • NOTE: Please ensure to measure water in the cup that comes along with the product ONLY
