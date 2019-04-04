SanDisk’s PLUS 480GB SSD touts 535MBps transfer speeds at Amazon low of $50 (Reg. $70)

Amazon offers the SanDisk PLUS 480GB Internal Solid State Drive for $49.99 shipped. You’ll find it available for the same price at Newegg as well. Normally selling for closer to $70, that’s good for a $20 discount and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. If your computer is still running off a normal spinning disk hard drive, it’s time for an upgrade. Not only will you get faster transfer speeds, which cap out at 535MBps, but energy efficiency, reliability and more highlight some of the other perks. Nearly 1,700 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

If you’re looking for more storage to upgrade your computer, Seagate’s 1TB Hybrid Drive is solid upgrade for consoles, PCs, and aging Macs: $50 (All-time low). And to bolster your on-the-go storage pool, Amazon has Seagate Expansion 4TB Portable Hard Drives on sale at $84 (Reg. $100), plus more.

Speaking of peak performance, be sure to check out our recent hands-on with the MSI GS75 Stealth Gaming Laptop.

SanDisk PLUS 480GB Internal Solid State Drive features:

SanDisk, a pioneer in solid state storage technologies and the brand pros trust, delivers improved speed and performance with the SanDisk SSD Plus. With sequential read speeds of up to 535MB/s, this solid state drive performs faster than a typical hard disk drive. You’ll appreciate faster startups, shutdowns, data transfers, and application response times than with a hard disk drive. The SanDisk SSD Plus also offers quiet, reliable performance, and dashboard status monitoring for your favorite media applications.