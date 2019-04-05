Give your MacBook the desk it deserves with Gladiator’s 6-ft. Workbench: $252 (All-time low)

Home Depot is offering the Gladiator 6-foot Hardwood Workbench for $252.33 with in-store pickup. That’s $62 off the current sale price at Lowe’s and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $47. Whether you choose to use this in your workspace or as a desk, this heavy-duty surface is ready for up to 3,000 pounds of weight. Not only is this workbench height-adjustable, it also features a hammered granite finish. I bought a stainless steel work surface several years ago that I use for my desk and whenever someone sees it they are quick to call out how neat it looks. Grab this workbench today and give your MacBook the desk it deserves. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Clamp a display to your new desk with this $28 gas spring mount. I have one like this and absolutely love the lightweight flexibility it provides. It’s made to work with most monitors ranging from 17 to 27 inches in size with a maximum weight of 14.3 pounds.

Gladiator 6-ft. Workbench features: