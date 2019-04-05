Nordstrom Rack’s Designer Sunglasses Sale takes up to 60% off GUCCI, Dior, Tom Ford, more

Nordstrom Rack’s Sunglasses Flash Sale has deals on GUCCI, Dior, Versace, Tom Ford & more at up to 60% off. Prices are as marked. Orders of $100 or more receive free delivery. The most notable deal from this sale is the very stylish women’s Jimmy Choo Star Studded Sunglasses. Originally, these sunglasses were priced at $375; however, during the sale you can find them marked down to $100. Star detailing is very on-trend for this season and the sides of the sunglasses feature large star logos. They’re also available in three color options. Head below for more of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Dior Navigator Sunglasses $120 (Orig. $405)
- GUCCI Square Sunglasses $180 (Orig. $542)
- GUCCI Aviator Sunglasses $150 (Orig. $390)
- Tom Ford Aviator Sunglasses $160 (Orig. $405)
- GUCCI Large Aviators $200 (Orig. $495)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Jimmy Choo Star Studded Sunglasses $100 (Orig. $375)
- Chloe Modified Square Sunglasses $90 (Orig. $280)
- Tom Ford Jasmine Sunglasses $160 (Orig. $460)
- Dior Retro Sunglasses $120 (Orig. $330)
- Tom Ford Livia Grand Sunglasses $160 (Orig. $430)
- …and even more deals…
