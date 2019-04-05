Get ready for spring/summer w/ these Aluminum Patio Umbrellas at $70 shipped (Reg. $100+)

For today only, Woot is offering the California Aluminum Deluxe Patio Umbrella (ATA908117-F) from $69.99. Amazon Prime members receive free shipping but it will run you an extra $6 otherwise. While some colors costs slightly more in this sale, most options are down to $70. Prices vary quite a lot on Amazon and elsewhere, but most colors are at least $100 if not more. These umbrellas are perfect for getting some shade but can’t stand on their own or in a table setup, so you will need to buy the base separately. Features include automatic tilt and a dyed olefin canopy with UV protection and waterproofing. Rated 4+ stars from 70% of the Amazon reviewers. A 90-day Woot limited warranty is included. More details below.

