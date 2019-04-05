Get ready for spring/summer w/ these Aluminum Patio Umbrellas at $70 shipped (Reg. $100+)

- Apr. 5th 2019 12:35 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $100+ $70
0

For today only, Woot is offering the California Aluminum Deluxe Patio Umbrella (ATA908117-F) from $69.99. Amazon Prime members receive free shipping but it will run you an extra $6 otherwise. While some colors costs slightly more in this sale, most options are down to $70. Prices vary quite a lot on Amazon and elsewhere, but most colors are at least $100 if not more. These umbrellas are perfect for getting some shade but can’t stand on their own or in a table setup, so you will need to buy the base separately. Features include automatic tilt and a dyed olefin canopy with UV protection and waterproofing. Rated 4+ stars from 70% of the Amazon reviewers. A 90-day Woot limited warranty is included. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

This is a great way to deck out the back patio for the warmer months, but we have loads more great ideas for that. Firstly, Crate & Barrel’s Spring Event is taking up to 60% off breakfast essentials, furniture, decor and more. Also, you’ll want to check out Target’s Opalhouse New Spring Collection that starts from $2. The new Anthropologie summer collection helps you create a patio oasis with prices from $4. There’s also some nice stuff in the Lilly Pulitzer x Pottery Barn Spring Collection.

California Aluminum Deluxe Patio Umbrella:

Expertly designed and detailed, this deluxe automatic tilt market umbrella eliminates the need for a cord to enable the tilting operation. The enhanced counterbalance mechanism is within reach and works easily to tilt the umbrella at desired angles. The umbrella is comprised of a high impact runner, notch and cap to ensure maximum durability. Not only will this umbrella withstand weathering, but create a radiant atmosphere outdoors.

Get this deal
Reg. $100+ $70

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
woot

woot
California Umbrella

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard