Grab the Timex Men’s Weekender Watch for spring at an Amazon low of $38 shipped (Reg. $56)

- Apr. 5th 2019 4:42 pm ET

$38
0

Amazon is currently offering the Timex Men’s Weekender 40mm Watch in Antique Black for $37.87 shipped. That’s an Amazon all-time low and it regularly is priced at $56. This stylish watch is versatile to dress up or down and its leather detailing adds a polished touch. It also has an up to 10-year battery life and a scratch-resistant face. Rated 4.2/5 stars with over 1,000 reviews. Finally, be sure to check out our fashion guide to find even more deals today.

Timex Weekend Watch features:

  • Dark Brown Double Layer Leather Slip-Thru Strap
  • Round Black Dial
  • Full Arabic Numerals & 24-Hour Military Time
  • Sandblasted Titanium-Tone 40mm Case with Indiglo Light-Up Watch Dial
  • Water resistant to 30m (100ft): in general, withstands splashes or brief immersion in water, but not suitable for swimming or bathing

$38

