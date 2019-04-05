Vizio’s 65-inch 4K HDR Smart TV sports 40 local dimming zones: $650 shipped (Save $200)

Walmart is offering the Vizio 65-inch 4K HDR Smart TV (M65-F0) for $649.99 shipped. That’s $200 off the going rate found at retailers like Dell and beats the lowest price we have tracked by about $100. This TV has 40 local dimming zones, providing excellent contrast and black levels. Dolby Vision HDR technology yields spectacular detail and depth to your favorite movies and TV shows. Inputs range from four HDMI ports to Ethernet, component, and USB. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you’d prefer a Roku TV with similar specs, peek at TCL’s 65-inch offering at $600. This 4K television has three HDMI ports, USB, RF, composite, optical audio, and Ethernet. Take note that you’ll forfeit the local dimming feature offered in the Vizio above.

Vizio 65-inch 4K HDR Smart TV features: