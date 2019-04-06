Citizen’s Eco-Drive Stainless Steel Watch never needs a replacement battery: $99 (Save $40+)

Apr. 6th 2019

Amazon is offering the Citizen Eco-Drive Stainless Steel Watch for $98.98 shipped. That’s over $70 off what Kohl’s is charging, about a $40 savings when compared to recent Amazon pricing, and is a match for the lowest we have tracked. This analog option from Citizen will free you up from charging up your smartwatch every day or so. Even better, Eco-Drive technology means that you won’t need to fiddle with battery replacements as solar power will always keep it topped off. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Looking for a black watch? Whenever I see this $21 option the temptation is strong to pull the trigger. An ultra thin stainless steel design and low price puts this option way ahead of most smartwatches. Its glass is scratch-resistant, helping keep it look sharp for years to come.

Citizen Eco-Drive Stainless Steel Watch features:

  • Round watch featuring logoed black dial with Arabic numeral indices and two textured subdials
  • 42 mm rose gold-tone stainless steel case with mineral dial window
  • Japanese quartz movement with analog display
  • Faux-leather band with buckle closure
